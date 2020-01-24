Spurs player Mourinho has dropped recently makes comment about his training sessions

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has faced negative reports about his training sessions in midweek.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has suggested to the Guardian that he finds training under Jose Mourinho very enjoyable.

Reports in The Sun in midweek suggested that Spurs’s players felt that training had gone backwards under Mourinho.

However, Dier insists that Tottenham’s players actually are performing very well in practice.

And he insists that nobody feels that Mourinho’s sessions are poor.

“Any club, when results aren’t going well, is not a happy atmosphere,” he said. “But it definitely isn’t a negative atmosphere.

“I don’t feel anything along those lines personally and I think everybody has been training very well, training hard, enjoying themselves in the same way as always.”

Dier has actually found himself on Tottenham’s bench more recently, after being a key player in Mourinho’s first few weeks in charge.

Dier missed out on starting in Tottenham’s last match against Norwich City, which they won 2-1.

Mourinho clearly felt that the England international could have a key role to play when he first took over, but Dier never really found his top form, and has seen himself replaced now.

Tottenham are set to have to make changes for their midfield at the weekend though, with Harry Winks out injured, and that could offer Dier hope of a recall to Mourinho’s starting team.