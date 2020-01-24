Premier League boss comments on 'very talented' Spurs player on subject of January transfer targets

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to loan Kyle Walker-Peters out and numerous clubs are said to be interested.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke about Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters in conversation about the Saints' hopes for the January transfer window (Football London).

The Spurs academy graduate is rumoured to be on the radar of several Premier League sides, with Southampton said to be vying with Crystal Palace and Brighton for his services, according to Sky Sports News.

The outlet claims that Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have sanctioned a loan move for Walker-Peters, who would prefer to continue plying his trade in the English top flight whilst on loan.

Southampton, meanwhile, are without a recognised right-back for the FA Cup tie with Spurs this weekend following Cedric Soares' knee ligament injury, set to rule him out for three weeks.

However, Hasenhuttl claimed that the Saints are only looking at players on a permanent basis rather than on loan.

"Our injuries are not that long term. It doesn’t make too much difference," Hasenhuttl is quoted by Football London as saying. "We spoke about alternatives in the full-back, we don’t have too many. Yan Valery is not ready yet to return.

"Walker-Peters is a player playing in this position. I don’t want to speak about rumours, we have a few players we are looking at, and looking for longer term. Only for loan, it doesn’t make sense for me for three or four months, it takes one month to know what we do and it is not so easy for someone coming in."

The 22-year-old has been a part of the Tottenham squad over the past few seasons but chances have been limited in the first team for him so far this term, with just one appearance since Mourinho took the Spurs reins from Mauricio Pochettino.

One club openly in the running for Walker-Peters is Crystal Palace, whose manager Roy Hodgson told Football London on 17 January: "I think he is a very talented player and I think we would benefit from his services."