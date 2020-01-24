'Something has to be done': Manager comments after reports Leeds are preparing bid

Leeds United are said to be preparing a bid for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has admitted to the Hull Daily Mail that Jarrod Bowen could leave, amid links with Leeds United.

Bowen has just six months remaining on his current contract at Hull, with Leeds looking to take advantage.

Although Hull do have the option to extend the forward’s deal by another year, this month may be the best chance to maximise the value they get for their star forward.

Leeds are said to be prepared to offer a deal worth £18 million for Bowen by The Sun.

And McCann suggests that he now wants Bowen’s situation sorted sooner rather than later.

“I can see that Jarrod is really enjoying his football and I can also see the side that if he doesn’t accept a deal then something has to be done really,” he said.

“At the minute we are where we are. We all know the situation. He’s got this year and an option (for a further 12 months) so hopefully he gets sorted one way or the other in the next few weeks.

“All I can do is concentrate on the team and concentrate on Jarrod while he’s here. Hopefully he’s here for a long time. If he’s not then he’s not. I don’t worry myself with that too much.”

If Leeds were to sign Bowen it could be the addition which seals their promotion.

Bowen has been such a threat for Hull over the past two seasons that he could make Leeds an even more dangerous attacking team.

The Whites have won just once in their last eight games, but bringing in a quality player like Bowen would really raise the optimism levels around Elland Road.

And after McCann’s comments yesterday, Leeds must believe that a deal could be possible, if Bowen still hasn’t agreed a deal with the Tigers in the next few days.