Some Tottenham fans are fuming with what their 'worst player' has said

John Verrall
Tottenham fans mural before the game spelling out To Dare To Do during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier has stuck up for his teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Alexander Tettey of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have not taken kindly to Eric Dier’s comments about Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has completely fallen out of favour with Spurs supporters, with the playmaker seemingly on the verge of an exit.

Eriksen has put in some terrible performances over the past year, since his future at Tottenham has been uncertain.

Frustrations among Spurs fans with Eriksen have grown to a point where he has even been jeered in some of their recent games.

 

But Dier has defended his teammate, suggesting that he doesn’t deserve the stick.

"When you look, he has probably played the most games in that period. There is nothing negative to say about Christian,” Dier said to the London Evening Standard.

"Whatever he has done, he has done with the best intentions. So he does not deserve that from anyone.”

While some Tottenham fans agree with Dier, there is also a section of them who don’t agree with the defensive midfielder’s comments.

And Dier has had to take on board some heavy criticism on social media, for sticking up for Eriksen.

Eriksen could well have left Tottenham before the end of the month, with a move to Inter Milan now thought to be close.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

