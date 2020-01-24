Some Tottenham fans are fuming with what their 'worst player' has said

Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier has stuck up for his teammate Christian Eriksen.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have not taken kindly to Eric Dier’s comments about Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has completely fallen out of favour with Spurs supporters, with the playmaker seemingly on the verge of an exit.

Eriksen has put in some terrible performances over the past year, since his future at Tottenham has been uncertain.

Frustrations among Spurs fans with Eriksen have grown to a point where he has even been jeered in some of their recent games.

But Dier has defended his teammate, suggesting that he doesn’t deserve the stick.

"When you look, he has probably played the most games in that period. There is nothing negative to say about Christian,” Dier said to the London Evening Standard.

"Whatever he has done, he has done with the best intentions. So he does not deserve that from anyone.”

While some Tottenham fans agree with Dier, there is also a section of them who don’t agree with the defensive midfielder’s comments.

And Dier has had to take on board some heavy criticism on social media, for sticking up for Eriksen.

Eriksen deserves everything he gets from #THFC fans ! Just a danish Ar-Sol Campbell. The choices he’s made in the last few games he’s played have been nothing short of sabotage!! — Shelf ish (@CoulsdonTHFC) January 23, 2020

That's probably because Dier deserves boos as well

Dier belongs on a Sunday league pitch not the premier league — SpursSignSomeoneInJanuary (@SpursTransfer10) January 24, 2020

Fitting that one playing horrible is defending another one that's been in horrible form. pic.twitter.com/MgARL3VTK0 — Zach (@Zach8608) January 23, 2020

Time for us to move on from both — Dale (@BoyWonder1979) January 23, 2020

As a fan I feel no sympathy towards him sorry — Mr.Sonny (@TGheiti) January 24, 2020

Kettle ! Pot ! Black !



I don’t think our worse player should be talking at all ! IMO — Cos1882 (@CNK82) January 23, 2020

Of course Eric Dier would prefer fans remember plays at their best vs current form... he, too, is completely worthless this season. — Angry American Spurs Fan - #COYS (@YankYiddo) January 24, 2020

Note to self, add Dier to sell list — Eashan (@EashN17) January 23, 2020

Eriksen could well have left Tottenham before the end of the month, with a move to Inter Milan now thought to be close.