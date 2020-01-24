Quick links

West Ham boss David Moyes has his say on Baggies manager Bilic

Shamanth Jayaram
West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Bilic will face West Ham United for the first time since being sacked by the club.

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 16, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke to the club's official website in his press conference about West Brom manager Slaven Bilic and his relationship with him.

The Hammers will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on the Baggies in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Moyes' back-to-back wins in his first two games lightened the mood around the London Stadium but things haven't quite been the same since.

 

The Hammers have lost two and drawn one of their last three Premier League games and they are right back into the mix for relegation. West Ham are level on points with 19th-place Watford, but a win on Saturday could give them the confidence to turn things around in the Premier League.

Their opponents West Brom are flying in the Championship and are favourites to attain automatic promotion.

Former Hammers boss Bilic is doing a remarkable job at the Hawthorns and Moyes hopes that he won't cause his side too many problems.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic (l) and David Moyes of Sunderland react during the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at Stadium of Light on April 15, 2017 in...

He said: "I've always had a good relationship with Slaven. I think he's doing a really good job at West Brom and has proven he's a good manager over his career. I look forward to seeing him - I hope it's not too good! - but I'll certainly welcome him and hopefully, see him after the game."

A return to the Premier League will certainly be Bilic's priority but he would love to get one over his former side on Saturday. West Ham desperately need to get back into winning ways but a loss tomorrow could dampen the mood further around the club. 

Manager of West Ham United David Moyes before the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

