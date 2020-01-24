West Ham boss David Moyes has his say on Baggies manager Bilic

Bilic will face West Ham United for the first time since being sacked by the club.

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke to the club's official website in his press conference about West Brom manager Slaven Bilic and his relationship with him.

The Hammers will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on the Baggies in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Moyes' back-to-back wins in his first two games lightened the mood around the London Stadium but things haven't quite been the same since.

The Hammers have lost two and drawn one of their last three Premier League games and they are right back into the mix for relegation. West Ham are level on points with 19th-place Watford, but a win on Saturday could give them the confidence to turn things around in the Premier League.

Their opponents West Brom are flying in the Championship and are favourites to attain automatic promotion.

Former Hammers boss Bilic is doing a remarkable job at the Hawthorns and Moyes hopes that he won't cause his side too many problems.

He said: "I've always had a good relationship with Slaven. I think he's doing a really good job at West Brom and has proven he's a good manager over his career. I look forward to seeing him - I hope it's not too good! - but I'll certainly welcome him and hopefully, see him after the game."

A return to the Premier League will certainly be Bilic's priority but he would love to get one over his former side on Saturday. West Ham desperately need to get back into winning ways but a loss tomorrow could dampen the mood further around the club.