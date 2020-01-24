Guardiola admits Liverpool can beat Manchester City's record points tally

Liverpool are favourites to win the Premier League but how many records can they break?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke to Goal about Liverpool's chances of breaking his side's record point tally from two years ago.

The Citizens amassed 100 points as they lifted the Premier League trophy back in the 2017-18 season. Guardiola's side finished 19 points ahead of second-place and raised the standards to a whole new level.

Liverpool almost caught up to them last season but City proved too good in the end. However, Jurgen Klopp's men have arguably reached a level above any other side in the history of the Premier League, having earned more points than anyone else at this stage of the season.

The Reds are yet to lose this term and have won all but one of their games in the league so far. If they carry on in the same way, they are certain to break Manchester City's record from two seasons ago and Guardiola admits that is possible this season.

He said: "Yeah it can happen. Records are there to be broken. We broke it when someone said we couldn’t and sooner or later it will be broken again. History speaks clearly about that. It is not easy to beat Liverpool, they have found a way to win games.”

Besides the record points tally, Liverpool could also match Arsenal's feat of going an entire season unbeaten. If they do, they will become only the second time in the history of the Premier League to do so which would be a remarkable achievement.

The Reds need 10 more wins to surpass Arsenal's record of 49 games unbeaten and if things continue the same way, not many will bet against them breaking all the records that are in front of them right now.