David Moyes says nothing is imminent with respect to West Ham transfers

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on December 30, 2019 in Romford, England.
West Ham United have been linked with a number of players this month but is anything possible?

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 16, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham United boss David Moyes spoke to the club's official website in his press conference about this transfer window and what the club can expect before it shuts at the end of the month.

The Hammers signed Darren Randolph and allowed fellow goalkeeper Roberto to leave earlier this month. Moyes is hopeful of a few more signings but admits that nothing is done yet. 

He said: "I'd rather bring people in who are going to help me. I don't want to bring people in just to make people think we've got another number in. I want someone who can make a difference in the team."

 

"I think it's incredible how many players we've been linked with. We're always interested and looking to see what's out there, but nothing definite, nothing imminent but we're trying," he said.

West Ham have been linked with a number of players in multiple positions in this transfer window. Midfield seems to be their priority at the moment with the likes of Franck Kessie, (the Mirror) Joe Allen, (the Express) Victor Wanyama and Abdoulaye Toure (Daily Mail) all linked.

Joe Allen of Stoke City in action with Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur at Bet365 Stadium on April 7, 2018 in...

A new centre forward has also been talked about, with reports linking the Hammers with the likes of AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek (Calcio Mercato), Amiens' Serhou Guirassy (Sky Sports) and Fedor Chalov (Daily Star) as well. 

With just over a week left in the window, West Ham will have to hurry to get their targets in. However, if the Hammers fail to bring a couple of players in this month, their fans will be really worried about their side's chances of survival this season. 

Manager of West Ham United David Moyes before the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

