Chris Kirkland explains Everton star Jordan Pickford's problems

Is the Everton stopper still England's number one for the Euros?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland spoke to Love Sport Radio about Everton Jordan Pickford and his chances of remaining as England's number one.

The 25-year-old has had his struggles at Everton this season just like most of his teammates. Pickford has played every minute in the league this term but has kept just six clean sheets while conceding 35 goals.

The Englishman's performance was once again questionable in Everton's recent draw against Newcastle United. Former Liverpool shot-stopper spoke about Pickford and claimed that his problem is that 'he gets too hyped up' at times.

He said: "I think the trouble with Jordan is he gets engaged with the crowd sometimes - he gets too hyped up. When he does make a mistake, that’s when the criticism comes, because he is so vocal and because he is so loud on the pitch it opens him up for criticism.”

"I think he just needs to calm down a little bit, concentrate on his game. He’s a fantastic keeper but other keepers are putting pressure on him now and that’s what we need. I think it would be harsh leaving him out, barring he has a disaster from now until the end of the season.”

Pickford is often left agitated between the sticks when the defenders in front of him make a mistake. His own performance at times have come under scrutiny as well this season but he is still very highly rated.

The former Sunderland man is likely to retain his number one position for England in this summer's Euros but he will face a ton of competition. Dean Henderson has had an incredible season for Sheffield United while Burnley's Nick Pope and Bournemouth youngster Aaron Ramsdale could also be in contention.

Pickford's distribution is arguably the best among all other English goalkeepers and that alone could get him the nod. Gareth Southgate will find it difficult to make his mind up but if Pickford can be at his best till the end of the season, the England boss' decision will be a lot easier.