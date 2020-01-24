Rocket League on Linux: Players want refund following online support cancellation

Players want a refund for Rocket League following the announcement that online support is being cancelled for Linux.

Although there's an anime alternative to FIFA called Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions, Rocket League has been considered by many as the best football game alternative for a few years now. Unfortunately, for Linux and MacOS, a patch is being rolled out by Psyonix that will cancel online support. While this is devastating news for those who play on these platforms, what makes it even worse is that refunds appear to keep being rejected.

KINGDOM HEARTS 3: Hollywood legend replaced as Xehanort in ReMIND

Rocket League: When is online support for Linux and Mac being cancelled?

Online support for Rocket League on Linux and Mac will be cancelled in March.

Psyonix will release a patch for these specific versions in early March and this download will put an end to the game's online features.

In regard to why online support is being dropped, Psyonix have provided the following explanation:

"As we continue to upgrade Rocket League with new technologies, it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms. As a result, the final patch for the macOS and Linux versions of the game will be in March.

While this news is disappointing, Psyonix do note that offline features such as Local Matches and Split-screen will continue to work.

They have also provided a helpful list of features that will continue to work and stop working after the March patch is released.

The offline features that will continue to work are as follows:

Local Matches

Split-Screen Play

Garage/Inventory (Your existing items will not be removed from your inventory)

Career Stats

Replays

Steam Workshop Maps (Must be downloaded before final patch)

Custom Training Packs (Must be downloaded before final patch)

The online features that will no longer work include:

Online Matchmaking

Private Matches

Tournaments

Rocket Pass

Item Shop / Esports Shop

In-Game Events

Friends List

Clubs

News Panel

New Custom Training Packs

New Steam Workshop Maps

Leaderboards

League Rankings

How to get a refund for Rocket League

Psyonix had posted on Reddit that Linux players could request a refund for Rocket League by submitting a ticket through the game's official support website.

POKÉMON GO: Get two new Pokémon during the Lunar New Year Event 2020

However, users on another Reddit forum have complained that the studio has since told people to make refund requests through Steam. And these same people have suggested that Steam are refusing to deliver refunds.