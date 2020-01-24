Meet the narrator of Rise of Empires: Ottoman on Netflix - Charles Dance has a memorable voice!

Rise of Empires: Ottoman has just arrived on Netflix and it's worth watching purely for the narrator.

Netflix is undoubtedly best known for creating a whole host of drama series such as Stranger Things or The Witcher.

However, in recent years, the streaming service has had to branch out with its content in order to please audience members who want something a little different from big-budget dramas.

As a result, we've started to see more and documentary series make their way onto Netflix over the past few years.

One such series, that manages to blend both the documentary format with drama, is the newly released Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

Not only does the series feature scenes with actors and interviews with historians, we're also guided through the action by a narrator, whose voice will undoubtedly be familiar.

What is Rise of Empires: Ottoman about?

Rise of Empires: Ottoman tells the story of Mehmed II, an Ottoman Sultan and general who, in 1453 at the age of just 21, masterminded the attack on Constantinople, the ancient city that was the capital of the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire.

The series follows Mehmed II as he plans the campaign, carries out the attack on Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul) and puts in place the foundations of an empire that will last for hundreds of years.

Who's the narrator?

The narrator in Rise of Empires: Ottoman is none other than Charles Dance.

The 73-year-old actor has one of the most distinctive voices in the acting world and is best known for his role as Tywin Lannister in the hit fantasy series Games of Thrones.

What else has Charles Dance been in?

Charles Dance took his first steps into the world of the arts when he attended The Leicester College of Arts (now known as De Montfort University).

Before making his on-screen debut, Dance was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company during the mid-to-late 1970s.

When he did finally make his first appearance on-screen, it came in 1981's For Your Eyes Only, the 12th film in the James Bond franchise.

Since then, Charles Dance has continued to impress with some huge roles throughout his career with appearances in the likes of Alien 3, Gosford Park, The Imitation Game, The Crown, Game of Thrones as we've mentioned and The Witcher 3 video game.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman, with Charles Dance narrating, is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on January 24th 2020.