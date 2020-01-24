Report: World Cup winner offered to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal a possibility

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Alphonse Areola.

According to Parisfans, Paris Saint-Germain have offered Alphonse Areola to Tottenham Hotspur, with Arsenal also a possibility.

Areola is on loan at Spanish and European giants Real Madrid at the moment, and PSG reportedly do not see any future for the 26-year-old goalkeeper in Paris.

The Ligue 1 outfit have proposed that Tottenham sign the France international goalkeeper in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that Arsenal are a possibility, and that PSG are also thinking of offering the 2018 World Cup winner to Italian powerhouse Juventus as well.

No need at Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

Hugo Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, while Bernd Leno is a regular in the Arsenal starting lineup.

It is hard to see Areola become a regular at Spurs or at the Gunners next season. Moreover, given that PSG want him off their books, the North London clubs should not go for a player who is being flogged off.

Areola has played just 135 minutes in the Champions League and 270 minutes in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, according to WhoScored.