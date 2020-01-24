Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: World Cup winner offered to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal a possibility

Subhankar Mondal
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Toni Kross, Alphonse Areola of Real Madrid looks on during the training session of Real Madrid on January 21, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Alphonse Areola.

Alphonse Areola of Real Madrid looks on during the Spanish League, La Liga, football match played between Getafe FC and Real Madrid at Coliseo Alfonso Perez Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

According to Parisfans, Paris Saint-Germain have offered Alphonse Areola to Tottenham Hotspur, with Arsenal also a possibility.

Areola is on loan at Spanish and European giants Real Madrid at the moment, and PSG reportedly do not see any future for the 26-year-old goalkeeper in Paris.

The Ligue 1 outfit have proposed that Tottenham sign the France international goalkeeper in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that Arsenal are a possibility, and that PSG are also thinking of offering the 2018 World Cup winner to Italian powerhouse Juventus as well.

 

No need at Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

Hugo Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, while Bernd Leno is a regular in the Arsenal starting lineup.

It is hard to see Areola become a regular at Spurs or at the Gunners next season. Moreover, given that PSG want him off their books, the North London clubs should not go for a player who is being flogged off.

Areola has played just 135 minutes in the Champions League and 270 minutes in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Alphonse Areola of Real Madrid CF looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Mestalla on December 15, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch