Report: Wolves could complete £26m deal by Sunday with medical scheduled

Olympiakos star Daniel Podence is reportedly on his way to Molineux to join up with Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to complete the £26 million signing of Daniel Podence by Sunday with the Olympiakos winger on his way to England to undergo a medical at Molineux, as reported by SDNA.

Is there a better footballer in Greek football right now?

While Podence’s impending departure threatens to derail Olympiakos’s hopes of re-claiming their crown at the top of the domestic game, the fleet-footed Portuguese international threatens to take this already impressive Wolves side to another level entirely.

According to SDNA, Podence is expected to arrive in the Black County either today or tomorrow. Either way, a £26 million deal should be signed, sealed and delivered by the time Monday rolls around.

Olympiakos, interestingly, have already got a replacement lined up. The Greek giants are going all out for Lisandro Semedo, a speedy left-winger who has scored six goals on loan at OFI Crete from Fortuna Sittard.

Wolves fans might be concerned about whether or not Podence, a small and rather slight player, can adapt to life on English shores but his performances against British opposition in the colours of Olympiakos certainly bode well.

The former Sporting Lisbon man was the best player over two legs during a Europa League qualifier against Burnley in 2018, netting the clinching goal at Turf Moor. And, in a Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur recently, Podence ran Mauricio Pochettino’s defence ragged before scoring a brilliant solo effort.