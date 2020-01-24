Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Wolves could complete £26m deal by Sunday with medical scheduled

Danny Owen
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates winning the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton and Brentford at Molineux on January 2, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olympiakos star Daniel Podence is reportedly on his way to Molineux to join up with Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers squad.

Daniel Podence of Olympiakos celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League qualifing second leg play off match between Burnley and Olympiakos at Turf Moor on August 30, 2018 in...

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to complete the £26 million signing of Daniel Podence by Sunday with the Olympiakos winger on his way to England to undergo a medical at Molineux, as reported by SDNA.

Is there a better footballer in Greek football right now?

While Podence’s impending departure threatens to derail Olympiakos’s hopes of re-claiming their crown at the top of the domestic game, the fleet-footed Portuguese international threatens to take this already impressive Wolves side to another level entirely.

 

According to SDNA, Podence is expected to arrive in the Black County either today or tomorrow. Either way, a £26 million deal should be signed, sealed and delivered by the time Monday rolls around.

Olympiakos, interestingly, have already got a replacement lined up. The Greek giants are going all out for Lisandro Semedo, a speedy left-winger who has scored six goals on loan at OFI Crete from Fortuna Sittard.

Portugal's midfielder Daniel Podence (R) fails to score during the UEFA U-21 European Championship Group B football match FYR Macedonia vs Portugal in Gdynia, Poland on June 23, 2017.

Wolves fans might be concerned about whether or not Podence, a small and rather slight player, can adapt to life on English shores but his performances against British opposition in the colours of Olympiakos certainly bode well.

The former Sporting Lisbon man was the best player over two legs during a Europa League qualifier against Burnley in 2018, netting the clinching goal at Turf Moor. And, in a Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur recently, Podence ran Mauricio Pochettino’s defence ragged before scoring a brilliant solo effort.

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Piraeus,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch