Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham United offered international winger with 17 league goals in 2019

Subhankar Mondal
Yannick Carrasco of Belgium celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Belgium and Cyprus on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with Yannick Carrasco.

Yannick Carrasco of Belgium looks dejected during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Belgium and Cyprus on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Yannick Carrasco in the January transfer window.

Carrasco is at Chinese club Dalian Yifang and is earned £180,000 per week as salary, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that the Hammers’ London and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are in talks over a loan move for the winger in the January transfer window.

 

Stats

Carrasco has been at Dalian Yifang since 2018, and the 26-year-old scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 25 Chinese Super League games in the 2019, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018 campaign, the winger scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 league games in China, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Carrasco is a very good winger, and since he is 26 at the moment, his best years are ahead of him.

West Ham could do with a skilful and dynamic winger in their squad as they aim to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship, and the former Atletico Madrid star would be a good signing for West Ham, although his wages are likely to be a major issue.

Yannick Carrasco of Belgium battles for the ball with Chambos Kyriakou of Cyprus during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Belgium and Cyprus on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch