Report: West Ham United offered international winger with 17 league goals in 2019

West Ham United have been linked with Yannick Carrasco.

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Yannick Carrasco in the January transfer window.

Carrasco is at Chinese club Dalian Yifang and is earned £180,000 per week as salary, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that the Hammers’ London and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are in talks over a loan move for the winger in the January transfer window.

Stats

Carrasco has been at Dalian Yifang since 2018, and the 26-year-old scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 25 Chinese Super League games in the 2019, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018 campaign, the winger scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 league games in China, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Carrasco is a very good winger, and since he is 26 at the moment, his best years are ahead of him.

West Ham could do with a skilful and dynamic winger in their squad as they aim to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship, and the former Atletico Madrid star would be a good signing for West Ham, although his wages are likely to be a major issue.