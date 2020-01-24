Report: West Ham need to increase offer for 22-year-old, Southampton want him

West Ham United and Southampton are reportedly interested in Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United will have to pay £12 million to sign Matty Cash in the January transfer window, with Premier League rivals Southampton also interested in the Nottingham Forest defender.

It has been reported that West Ham have proposed paying £10 million and £2 million in add-ons for the right-back.

However, the report has suggested that Forest want £12m upfront, with Southampton and AC Milan also interested in the 22-year-old, who can play in midfield as well.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Cash has made 26 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Forest so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old made 27 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Nottingham Forest stay

With Forest aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, it would be better for the Reds if they keep Cash until the end of the season.

True, £12m is a lot of money for a club in the Championship, but the Reds have a genuine chance of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League, and losing Cash in the middle of the season will adversely affect them.