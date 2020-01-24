Quick links

Report: West Ham need to increase offer for 22-year-old, Southampton want him

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest jumps on the back of Lewis Grabban after the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Reading at City Ground on...
West Ham United and Southampton are reportedly interested in Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers at City Ground on January 1, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United will have to pay £12 million to sign Matty Cash in the January transfer window, with Premier League rivals Southampton also interested in the Nottingham Forest defender.

It has been reported that West Ham have proposed paying £10 million and £2 million in add-ons for the right-back.

However, the report has suggested that Forest want £12m upfront, with Southampton and AC Milan also interested in the 22-year-old, who can play in midfield as well.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Cash has made 26 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Forest so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old made 27 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Nottingham Forest stay

With Forest aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, it would be better for the Reds if they keep Cash until the end of the season.

True, £12m is a lot of money for a club in the Championship, but the Reds have a genuine chance of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League, and losing Cash in the middle of the season will adversely affect them.

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town at City Ground on January 19, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

