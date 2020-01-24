Report: Wage-demands could block Newcastle making signing

Newcastle United are said to be keen to snap up Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Danny Rose’s wage demands could block a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle are thought to want to bring in the Tottenham Hotspur full-back this month, with Steve Bruce on the look out for new additions.

Newcastle are set to be without both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett for the remainder of the season, so Newcastle need to find more options at left-back.

Rose has emerged on their radar, with Spurs telling Newcastle they can have the 29-year-old for a small fee, according to the London Evening Standard.

However, the Telegraph suggest that Rose’s wage demands could scupper any potential move to St. James’ Park.

Rose is thought to be a on a £60,000-a-week contract at Spurs (Spotrac), and Newcastle could apparently struggle to reach his demands.

That would be a blow, as Rose could make an appealing addition to Newcastle’s team.

The England international would bring aggression and experience to Newcastle’s backline.

And with Bruce’s side playing in a very structured way, he could fit in very well on Tyneside.