Quick links

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Wage-demands could block Newcastle making signing

John Verrall
Danny Rose of Tottenham Hostspur and N'golo Kante of Chelsea clash during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be keen to snap up Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hostspur and N'golo Kante of Chelsea clash during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...

According to a report in the Telegraph, Danny Rose’s wage demands could block a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle are thought to want to bring in the Tottenham Hotspur full-back this month, with Steve Bruce on the look out for new additions.

Newcastle are set to be without both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett for the remainder of the season, so Newcastle need to find more options at left-back.

 

Rose has emerged on their radar, with Spurs telling Newcastle they can have the 29-year-old for a small fee, according to the London Evening Standard.

However, the Telegraph suggest that Rose’s wage demands could scupper any potential move to St. James’ Park.

Rose is thought to be a on a £60,000-a-week contract at Spurs (Spotrac), and Newcastle could apparently struggle to reach his demands.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur FC tackles Mo Salah of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11,...

That would be a blow, as Rose could make an appealing addition to Newcastle’s team.

The England international would bring aggression and experience to Newcastle’s backline.

And with Bruce’s side playing in a very structured way, he could fit in very well on Tyneside.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch