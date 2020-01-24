Report: Villa target now offered to one of their relegation rivals

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are said to be interested in Serhou Guirassy, but Brighton & Hove Albion now have a chance to sign him.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa target Serhou Guirassy has been offered to Brighton & Hove Albion now.

Villa are on the hunt for another forward this month, as they look to cover for Wesley’s injury, and Guirassy is thought to be on their radar (Daily Mail).

The Amiens striker has scored four goals in Ligue 1 this term, but the French side are looking to cash in on him.

Villa could now face missing out on Guirassy, as Amiens have offered Brighton the opportunity to sign him.

Amiens are willing to sanction a loan deal, which would take the 23-year-old to the south coast.

That could be bad news for Villa, as they are locked in a relegation battle with Graham Potter’s men.

If Guirassy was to arrive at Brighton and start firing in goals, Villa could be made to look back in regret.

And it remains to be seen whether Villa will step up their chase for the 23-year-old now he is being offered to some of their main rivals in the battle against the drop.