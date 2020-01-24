Quick links

Report: Tottenham star accepts £260,000-per-week exit offer, expecting medical

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is planning to leave.

No firm decision has yet been taken over the future of Christian Eriksen.

But as far as the player is concerned, he is expecting to leave, The Guardian report.

 

Eriksen is aiming to clinch a move to Inter Milan before the transfer deadline.

The Guardian report: "The Dane has accepted a four-and-a-half-year contract worth a basic £260,000 a week that could rise to £320,000 with add-ons. He expects to travel to Milan for his medical in the next few days."

The contract Eriksen is reportedly set to earn is more than double his current deal at Tottenham.

Eriksen's contract expires in the summer, but the stumbling block to a deal is that Inter Milan are yet to agree a transfer fee with Tottenham.

Discussions are still reportedly ongoing.

Eriksen will get his move eventually, but there is still a possibility he ends up staying at Spurs until the end of the season.

Ultimately the decision is not in his hands, it is down to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, while head coach Jose Mourinho will also have an input.

