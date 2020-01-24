Report: Tottenham make bid for Real Madrid star, have already received response

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen to sign Luka Jovic, as Jose Mourinho looks to sign a striker.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have made an offer for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, which has been rejected, by El Desmarque.

Spurs are looking for a striker to replace Harry Kane and have identified Jovic as a potential recruit.

Tottenham have looked to take Jovic on loan according to reports in Spain, but Madrid have been swift in rebuffing the bid.

Los Blancos don’t want to loan out Jovic, which means that Spurs will have to look elsewhere.

That is a blow to Tottenham as Jovic could have been an appealing addition.

The striker may have struggled since moving to Madrid, but his form for Eintract Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season proved just how much of a weapon he is.

Jovic is a clinical finisher, and a striker who has a very well rounded skill-set.

But Jose Mourinho will have to look at other targets now, as Spurs look to enhance the quality of their forward line.