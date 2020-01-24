Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur make offer for Mourinho’s main transfer target, get response

Willian Jose of Real Sociedad celebrates goal 0-1 during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 23, 2019 in Madrid Spain
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Willian Jose.

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Estadio Anoeta on January 05, 2020 in San Sebastian,...

According to The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have offered £10 million to Real Sociedad for Willian Jose.

However, according to the report, Sociedad want £21 million for the striker, who has a release clause of £58.8 million in his contract and is head coach Jose Mourinho’s “main transfer target”.

The report has claimed that Spurs and the Spanish club are still locked in talks over the transfer of the Brazilian in the January transfer window.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian Jose has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Sociedad so far this season, scoring eight goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 28-year-old striker made 28 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Pay the money?

Willian Jose is not a world-class striker, but he is in form and has done well for Sociedad in recent years.

If £21 million is what it takes for Tottenham to sign a striker who can fill in while Harry Kane is injured, then they should simply cough up the cash.

Real Sociedad's Brazilian forward Willian Jose celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at the Anoeta stadium in San...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

