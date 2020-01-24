Quick links

Report: The signing Newcastle want to complete January business

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th...
Newcastle United are still said to be on the hunt for a new striker, despite almost bringing in two new players this month already.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United reacts as Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers is injured during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United...

According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle United are still in the market to sign an attacker, as Steve Bruce looks to complete his January additions.

Newcastle have already snapped up Nabil Bentaleb, while Valentino Lazaro is expected to join in the near future.

Those additions have strengthened Newcastle’s team in both defence and midfield, but Bruce now wants to find a new attacking player.

 

The Magpies have struggled for goals this campaign, with their forward players all failing to find form.

Joelinton has just one strike to his name in the league, while Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto are all yet to score.

Joelinton of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian and Newcastle United at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

With Newcastle not entirely out of danger, Bruce now wants a new striker to come in and increase their threat.

Newcastle may play in quite a defensive structure, but there is a feeling that a more potent finisher could make them a more dangerous team.

And Newcastle could face a busy week as they look to bring in a new number nine before the end of the month.

