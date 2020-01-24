Quick links

'What', 'get it done already': Some Spurs fans react to reported development over possible sale

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is only contracted to Jose Mourinho's side until the end of the season - will Spurs lose him in 2020?

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about the latest reported twist in the Christian Eriksen transfer saga.

Sky Sports News have claimed that the Spurs playmaker, who had appeared set on a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, is now the subject of an enquiry from Barcelona.

The report claims that, while there is still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter on the final fee for Eriksen, personal terms are understood to have been agreed.

 

Inter reportedly made a renewed £11million plus bonuses offer for the 27-year-old on Monday, but Spurs are holding out for their £17million valuation.

However, La Liga giants Barcelona are now believed to have thrown their name in the hat regarding a potential late swoop for the Denmark international.

Here is what some Tottenham fans are making of the speculation:

The 27-year-old has had a pretty poor season for Spurs by his normally high standards, with three goals and three assists in 28 games in all competitions, and just 10 Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen, hailed for his talent throughout his career and previously described by midfield maestro Luka Modric as "world-class" (Sports Mole), has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since 1 January.

