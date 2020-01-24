'What', 'get it done already': Some Spurs fans react to reported development over possible sale

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is only contracted to Jose Mourinho's side until the end of the season - will Spurs lose him in 2020?

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about the latest reported twist in the Christian Eriksen transfer saga.

Sky Sports News have claimed that the Spurs playmaker, who had appeared set on a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, is now the subject of an enquiry from Barcelona.

The report claims that, while there is still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter on the final fee for Eriksen, personal terms are understood to have been agreed.

Inter reportedly made a renewed £11million plus bonuses offer for the 27-year-old on Monday, but Spurs are holding out for their £17million valuation.

However, La Liga giants Barcelona are now believed to have thrown their name in the hat regarding a potential late swoop for the Denmark international.

Here is what some Tottenham fans are making of the speculation:

Bit late sorry lads — Tòm (@thfctom_) 23 January 2020

What — THFCmad (@lilywhitescoys) 23 January 2020

Would be better than Inter for him — a number 9 large (@THFC_M4) 23 January 2020

Straight swap for Messi — tr⚡️ (@teddyrussell_) 23 January 2020

New coach is a bit more of a fan of floaty midfielders so small chance of it. — Daniel Shack (@Daniel_Shack) 23 January 2020

We’ll take Coutinho straight swap thanks — Odyssey (@7Sonaldo) 23 January 2020

you do realize its an L for us as well? now eriksen will just wait until his contract is up knowing that he can go to barca — Tristan Tardieu (@TTlads) 23 January 2020

Coutinho wants out of bayern, barcelona doesn't want him back, they want eriksen, see what i mean? every bit of this came out today as well — Matheus Damas (@MatheusDamasBor) 23 January 2020

80M INCOMING — ً (@THFCgod) 23 January 2020

Levy will be loving this — Darren peco mccaskie (@DarrenMccaskie) 23 January 2020

Now just say Real Madrid want Wanyama and my day = made. — DejaHu_thfc (@Deja_Hu) 23 January 2020

ffs, now the Inter deal wont happen — Daniel Toure (@DANNY_TC99) 23 January 2020

Get it done already! — AndrewSBae (@AndrewSBae) 23 January 2020

Barca you say, More money you say? — Callum (@Ca11um_27) 23 January 2020

The 27-year-old has had a pretty poor season for Spurs by his normally high standards, with three goals and three assists in 28 games in all competitions, and just 10 Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen, hailed for his talent throughout his career and previously described by midfield maestro Luka Modric as "world-class" (Sports Mole), has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since 1 January.