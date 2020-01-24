Report: South American blocks move as Celtic and Rangers show interest

Scottish Premiership Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic reportedly want to rescue Renato Tapia from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

Renato Tapia has paused a potential move to PEC Zwolle after both Rangers and Celtic made their interest in the Feyenoord midfielder clear, according to De Stentor.

If, or when, a Peruvian international packs his bags and walks away from Rotterdam, he will leave as one of the few players who have lifted an Eredivisie title in the famous red and strip this side of the 21st century.

Subscribe

But, despite playing a role in that historic title triumph of 2017, it’s fair to say Tapia’s spell at Feyenoord has been a disappointment. And, with his contract expiring in July, a player who hasn’t started a league game since October appears to be on the verge of a parting of the ways.

PEC Zwolle are interested but it seems that Tapia would prefer a clean break, and a move to Scotland.

As reported by De Stentor, the silky 24-year-old put the breaks on his switch to Zwolle after clubs from Glasgow ‘hijacked’ the deal. It doesn’t take a genius to work out that they are not referring to Partick Thistle.

Glasgow or not, Celtic and Rangers are probably the only clubs in Scotland that Tapia would consider and, thanks to Voetbal International, they have both been linked as well.

At his best, the former FC Twente starlet is a purposeful and aggressive central midfielder who averages more than two tackles per game in Holland. He would potentially provide a foil for the ageing Scott Brown in Celtic’s engine room, though the impending arrival of Ismaila Soro at Parkhead perhaps opens the door to Ibrox instead.