Report: Six-figure target tells Rangers and Celtic what he plans to do

Subhankar Mondal
Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic reportedly want Tyrese Campbell.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Tyrese Campbell has told Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic that he will not be joining them, according to The Daily Record.

Campbell personally made calls to both Rangers and Celtic on Thursday to inform them that he plans to stay in England and has thanked them for their interest in him, according to the report.

The Gers and the Bhoys reportedly held pre-contract talks with the Stoke striker’s representatives and could have signed him for a compensation fee of £400,000 in the summer of 2020 when his current contract with the Potters is due to run out.

However, according to the report, the 20-year-old striker has decided to stay in England, with Premier League outfit Sheffield United interested in signing the youngster and Stoke also ready to offer him a new deal.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January...

Sensible decision?

Celtic and Rangers are massive clubs, but the Championship and the Premier League are at a much higher level than the Scottish Premiership.

Playing for a club in ether of the top two tiers of English football would be more beneficial for Campbell in his development and progress as a footballer than moving to the Scottish top flight.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

