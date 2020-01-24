Report: Rangers and Sunderland join PL quartet in race for soon-to-be free agent

West Brom could lose Rayhaan Tulloch when his contract expires in July - will he end up at Steven Gerrard's Rangers or Phil Parkinson's Sunderland?

Rangers and Sunderland are the latest clubs to join the race for West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Rayhaan Tulloch, according to the Northern Echo.

As Baggies fans will tell you, the Championship leaders don’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to keeping their most promising youngsters from flying the nest. The likes of Chris Wood and Kemar Roofe made their names elsewhere while West Brom paid £3 million to re-sign Romaine Sawyers over the summer, three years after they let him go to Walsall.

And, if West Brom are not careful, history could be about to repeat itself.

Tulloch’s contract expires in June and Rangers and Sunderland are both circling with Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Southampton and Newcastle United all lining up to offer an explosive forward a Premier League chance.

The Birmingham-born youngster is one of English football’s most exciting teen talents right now even if his undoubted promise is yet to be translated into regular first-team football. And, as avid watchers of West Brom’s reserves will tell you, Tulloch has a far higher ceiling than that of Wood and Roofe when they were the same age.

He has scored five times in 11 Premier League 2 games this season from the right wing and Slaven Bilic, who has handed Tulloch a few cameos of late, will be begging those above him to tie the club’s brightest young talent down to a new long-term deal.