Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: Player who scored 15 league goals last season offered to West Ham

Subhankar Mondal
Javi Lopez of RCD Espanyol Barcelona competes for the ball with Fedor Chalov of CSKA Moskva during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Espanyol Barcelona and CSKA Moskva at Power8...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Chelsea have been linked with Fyodor Chalov.

Fedor Chalov of CSKA Moskva with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Espanyol Barcelona and CSKA Moskva at Power8 Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to The Daily Star, West Ham United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Fyodor Chalov from CSKA Moscow.

However, according to the report, neither West Ham nor Chelsea are willing to pay the £25 million that CSKA want for the 21-year-old striker.

The report has added that the Russia international is unlikely to leave CSKA this month, with the Russian Premier League club not interested in a loan deal.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Chalov has made 19 appearances in the Russian Premier League for CSKA so far this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process.

The youngster has also made five starts and one substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Russian club this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 27 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in the process, and he also scored two goals in six Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Fedor Chalov of CSKA Moskva with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Espanyol Barcelona and CSKA Moskva at Power8 Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch