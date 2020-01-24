Report: Player who scored 15 league goals last season offered to West Ham

West Ham United and Chelsea have been linked with Fyodor Chalov.

According to The Daily Star, West Ham United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Fyodor Chalov from CSKA Moscow.

However, according to the report, neither West Ham nor Chelsea are willing to pay the £25 million that CSKA want for the 21-year-old striker.

The report has added that the Russia international is unlikely to leave CSKA this month, with the Russian Premier League club not interested in a loan deal.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Chalov has made 19 appearances in the Russian Premier League for CSKA so far this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process.

The youngster has also made five starts and one substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Russian club this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 27 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in the process, and he also scored two goals in six Champions League games, according to WhoScored.