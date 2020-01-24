Report: Player unhappy and unsettled, but Newcastle switch doesn’t excite him

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is not excited at the prospect of joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Rose is “unhappy” at Tottenham and is “unsettled” at the club, and that Newcastle are interested in signing the England international left-back on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

However, according to the report, a switch to the Magpies does not excite the 29-year-old left-back, with a move to Bournemouth or Watford might be more appealing.

Blow for Newcastle United?

Newcastle could do with a new left-back due to injuries to Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett, and Rose would be a good signing on a short-term deal.

The left-back knows the Premier League well, and the Englishman is still a very good player, despite not being at his best for a while.

However, with Rose reportedly not keen on a move to Newcastle, the Magpies should look at alternatives in the final days of the January transfer window.