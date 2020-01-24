Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Player unhappy and unsettled, but Newcastle switch doesn’t excite him

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur throws the ball to Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham...

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is not excited at the prospect of joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Rose is “unhappy” at Tottenham and is “unsettled” at the club, and that Newcastle are interested in signing the England international left-back on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

However, according to the report, a switch to the Magpies does not excite the 29-year-old left-back, with a move to Bournemouth or Watford might be more appealing.

 

Blow for Newcastle United?

Newcastle could do with a new left-back due to injuries to Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett, and Rose would be a good signing on a short-term deal.

The left-back knows the Premier League well, and the Englishman is still a very good player, despite not being at his best for a while.

However, with Rose reportedly not keen on a move to Newcastle, the Magpies should look at alternatives in the final days of the January transfer window.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch