Report: Newcastle facing fresh competition for Tottenham Hotspur player

Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Watford are reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United are now facing competition for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose from Bournemouth.

The report has claimed that Newcastle and Watford are already in the race to sign the England international defender this month, and now the Cherries are looking at the possibility of securing the services of the former Leeds United prospect.

 

Stats

So far this season, Rose has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender started 20 games in the league, and in 2017-18 he played only 802 minutes in the league, according to WhoScored.

Tough choice

Newcastle, Watford and Bournemouth all are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, although the Magpies are in a better position to stave off the dreaded drop from the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see what Rose decides regarding his immediate future, as he will struggle to play regularly at Spurs, but joining one of the clubs interested in him will mean that it is going to be tough for him in terms of a relegation fight.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

