Report: Liverpool monitoring £38m player despite initial failure

Subhankar Mondal
Goncalo Ramos of SL Benfica B celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga Pro match between SL Benfica B and Casa Pia AC at Benfica Campus on January 11, 2020 in Seixal, Portugal.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Rafael Brito.

Mateus Fonseca of Casa Pia AC with Rafael Brito of SL Benfica B in action during the Liga Pro match between SL Benfica B and Casa Pia AC at Benfica Campus on January 11, 2020 in Seixal,...

According to Record, Liverpool are interested in Benfica midfielder Rafael Brito.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder.

The report in the Portuguese publication has claimed that the Reds tried to sign the teenager, and still have him on their radar.

Benfica have reportedly tied him down to a new contract which has a release clause of €45 million (£37.92 million).

 

One for the future

Brito is only 18 years of years and has yet to establish himself in the Benfica first team, but it is only a matter of time before he does so.

The teenager can only get better in the coming years, and it would make sense for Liverpool to keep tabs on him.

The Portugal Under-19 international is better off at Benfica for the time being, as he can develop and progress in a familiar environment, but one should not be surprised if in three or four years’ time, he earns a big move to an European powerhouse, perhaps Liverpool.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

