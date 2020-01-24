Report: Everton interested in international, player’s stance

Matias Vecino is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

According to FC Inter News, Everton are interested in signing Matias Vecino from Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

Inter are willing to part company with the 28-year-old midfielder, but the Uruguay international is not convinced by a potential switch to the Toffees, according to the report.

Sky Sports have claimed that Manchester United have made a loan offer for the former Fiorentina star, but Inter have rejected.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Vecino has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The Uruguay international has also scored one goal in three Champions League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 23 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for Inter, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, and he also scored one goal each in the Europa League and the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

No Everton transfer?

If Vecino is not convinced by a potential move to Everton, then perhaps manager Carlo Ancelotti should look elsewhere, as the Toffees need players who want to play for them and do not need convincing.