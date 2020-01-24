Quick links

Report: £70m defender now 'really close' to joining Tottenham

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has been a long-term admirer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to a report in El Desmarque, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is ‘really close’ to joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have been long-term admirers of the £70 million-rated (Daily Express) Koulibaly, and are thought to be looking to sign a centre-back this season.

Spurs have had problems at the back throughout the campaign, with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld both showings signs of age, and Davinson Sanchez out of favour at the moment.

 

Tottenham are now said to have stepped up their chase for Koulibaly, and they are prepared to pay big for him.

Spurs are reportedly happy to double Real Madrid’s offer for Koulibaly in a bid to ensure that he comes to North London.

Reports in Spain now claim that Tottenham are very close to finalising what would be a huge deal for them.

Tottenham fans will be cautious over getting too excited about the links though.

Doubling any rival club’s offer is a strategy which would be very out of character for Daniel Levy, who usually shops around for bargains.

There is no doubting that Koulibaly would be a massive signing for Spurs, as he is regarded as one of the very best centre-backs in the world.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

