Report: 23-year-old could move for 18 times what Newcastle sold him for in 2018

Newcastle United sold Ivan Toney to Peterborough United back in 2018, and is now being linked with Bristol City.

According to the Bristol Post, Bristol City are not put off by Peterborough United’s £9 million asking price for Ivan Toney, meaning they could stand to make a huge profit on the striker they signed from Newcastle United 18 months ago.

Posh paid £500k to bring in Toney from Newcastle in 2018 (Peterborough Evening Telegraph), and he has gone on to become one of the most feared front-men in the Football League.

Newcastle could now be looking back with some regret, as they failed to maximise Toney’s value while he was at St. James’ Park.

If Bristol City do make a £9 million offer for the powerful striker, that would be 18 times what Newcastle brought in for him.

Of course, Toney is unlikely to have developed into the player he has become today without the exposure to first-team football he has been given at Posh.

But there is actually an argument to suggest he could have been a useful option for Newcastle right now.

Toney has the presence and strength to fit into Bruce's system, and he has shown some lethal finishing in front of goal.

Toney’s success has come at League One level, but with Newcastle’s strikers faltering, he surely would have been offered a chance by now if he was still at St. James’ Park.