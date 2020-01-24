Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers player admits he is fighting for his future at Ibrox

Scott Brown of Celtic reacts after a clash with Jon Flanagan in the penalty box during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019...
Jon Flanagan is out of contract at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers in the summer of 2020.

Jon Flanagan of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Jon Flanagan of Rangers

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has told The Scottish Sun that he wants to be at Ibrox beyond the summer of 2020.

The full-back joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 after leaving Premier League outfit Liverpool.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard knows the 27-year-old defender from his days at Liverpool, and the full-back was expected to make a major impact at Ibrox.

However, the Englishman has failed to establish himself as a regular in the Gers’ starting lineup and is out of contract at the Scottish Premiership club at the end of the season.

 

Flanagan has admitted that he is fighting for his future at Rangers, and has stated that he wants to be part of Gerrard’s team next season.

Flanagan told The Scottish Sun: "Is it a big six months with my contract situation? Definitely. The manager just tells me to go and do what I do every time I play, so I am giving 100 per cent whenever I get on the pitch.

"I would love to be here beyond the summer. It's a great club with great fans. Everything about it great, so I would love to be here.”

Ranger captain James Tavernier celebrates with team mates Jonathon Flanagan at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers...

Future at Rangers

Flanagan has had injury issues during his time at Rangers so far, and James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are the clear first-choice full-backs at the moment.

However, with Tavernier recovering from appendix surgery, the former Liverpool full-back has been presented with the chance to get more playing time.

Marko Vesovic (Legia),Jon Flanagan (Glasgow) during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

