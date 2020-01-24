'No doubting his ability': Manager raves about new arrival from Rangers

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard rates Ibrox academy ace Jamie Barjonas highly.

Glasgow Rangers recently sanctioned a loan move for Ibrox academy ace Jamie Barjonas, who is yet to feature under Steven Gerrard but has regularly been training with the first team this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made nine senior appearances for Rangers, but all of them were in 2017, while under current Ibrox boss Gerrard, he has only been in one matchday squad.

Earlier this week, Barjonas left Rangers to link up with Partick Thistle on loan until the end of the season, his third stint away from Ibrox following spells at Bury and Raith Rovers.

Although neither of those loan stints was particularly fruitful, manager Ian McCall was happy to have pulled off the move, and is hoping Barjonas can make a big impact.

"Barjonas is a player that I can absolutely relate to," he told Rangers News. "I don’t think he did that well on his loan spells before, but he looks like the type of boy, and the guys at Rangers have said this to me, that the penny has dropped with him.

“There’s no doubting his ability and I’ve had a number of players in the last few years, and a number of players in the last 20 years, where you get them just at the right time when the penny is dropping... I’ve got high hopes for him, he needs to work hard to get into the team because the midfield is doing well just now."

As well as training with the first team often (The Scottish Sun), Barjonas signed a one-year contract extension at Ibrox earlier this season, highlighting Rangers' and Gerrard's high opinion of him

This season, the Scotland youth international has played in every game of Rangers Colts' run to the semi-finals of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup, scoring three goals.