'Exciting' £1.75m player linked with Rangers and Celtic makes decision on future

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic were reportedly hoping the 20-year-old would join either the Ibrox side or the Parkhead outfit.

A player heavily linked with Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic over the past few weeks has officially made a decision on his future.

The Daily Record previously claimed that the Ibrox side and their Parkhead rivals were interested in signing Tyrese Campbell from English Championship side Stoke.

Subscribe

Campbell is a highly rated young striker who joined the Potters academy after they paid Manchester City £1.75million in 2016, and has burst onto the scene this season with five goals and an assist from 18 league games (Transfermarkt).

According to a follow-up Daily Record report, the 20-year-old's representatives had held pre-contract talks with both Rangers and Celtic because they could have signed him for as little as £400,000 in cross-border compensation in the summer.

However, that same report claimed that Campbell personally telephoned both Glasgow clubs to thank them for their interest but decline their offers due to his desire to remain in England.

And on Friday afternoon, Stoke confirmed via their official website and social media channels that the England youth international had signed a new long-term deal, which commits him to Stoke until the summer of 2024.

"He’s an exciting young player with a great deal of potential and it would have been a real shame to see him develop and progress with another club," said Potters manager Michael O'Neill.

Given O'Neill has promised Campbell first-team football as well as an enhanced new contract, it's perhaps little surprise that the player decided to stick rather than twist, disappointing though it may be for Rangers and Celtic.