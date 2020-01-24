'Proud': Reported Wolves target holds up Old Gold shirt on Instagram

Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly add PSV youngster Nigel Lonwijk to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.

Nigel Lonwijk has officially confirmed that his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers is complete, holding up an Old Gold shirt to his growing number of Instagram followers on Friday lunchtime.

Wolves supporters everywhere must be pinching themselves right now.

Just four years ago, they were the very definition of mid-table mediocrity with a middling crop of players managed by Paul Lambert limping to a lower half finish in the Championship. Flash forward to the present day, however, and a team full of established internationals are level on points with fifth-place Manchester United.

And Wolves are just getting started.

The Black Country giants have spent the last few seasons plucking some of the most exciting young talents in European football and one of Holland’s brightest prospects is set to join Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto, Meritan Shabani and co at Molineux.

Sky Sports reported earlier in the month that Lonwijk, who has risen through the ranks at PSV, had agreed personal terms with Wolves.

And though nothing was officially announced in the days after the news broke, it only seemed like a matter of time. Now, with a week to go until the transfer window shuts, it seems that the deal is done.

Lonwijk was in the stands on Thursday night to sample the impassioned Molineux atmosphere as Nuno’s high-flyers threatened to malfunction Liverpool's winning machine.

The poodle-haired teen will no doubt have been impressed by what he saw, not just on the pitch but on the terraces too as the home support gave Liverpool’s travelling contingent a run for their money.