Predicted Spurs XI: Mourinho starts 23-year-old for first time since New Year's Day

Tanguy Ndombele is back fit for Tottenham Hotspur, after being out since New Year's Day.

Jose Mourinho has indicated already that he will take the FA Cup seriously this season, through his team selections in Tottenham Hotspur’s tie against Middlesbrough.

Spurs put out a strong line-up in both contests with Boro, and there is no reason to think that Mourinho will changes his tactics at the weekend.

Tottenham take on an in-form Southampton side in the fourth round of the cup competition, as Mourinho looks to deliver silverware in his first season at the club.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to the Saints when they met in the Premier League recently, but they have a chance to get revenge now.

Mourinho’s team is starting to become clear, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son all surely likely to start, but some changes will be made elsewhere.

Harry Winks’s injury means that Spurs will need to find a new central midfielder to play alongside Giovani Lo Celso, while Erik Lamela could be given a rest, due to his injury problems.

If Lamela is dropped to the bench, it could be that Lo Celso is pushed further forward, with Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier partnering each other in midfield.

Mourinho may also look to tweak his defence, and it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Davinson Sanchez given the nod to return, with Jan Vertonghen slotting in at left-back, after Ryan Sessegnon's struggles against Norwich.