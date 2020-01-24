Pokémon Go: Get Minccino and Darumaka during Lunar New Year Event 2020

Pokemon Go players will be able to get Minccino and Darumaka during the upcoming Lunar New Year Event 2020.

Niantic has announced real-world events for Harry Potter Wizards Unite and Pokémon Go. However, before these exciting occasions happen, Pokétrainers will have a Lunar New Year Event to participate in for beyond the first month of 2020. During this event players will be able to get Minccino for the very first time as well as Darumaka.

In addition to the upcoming Lunar New Year Event 2020, players will also be able to vote for the Pokémon Go February Community Day. The voting process will begin on February 1st with the winner being announced on the 3rd.

While this is a very exciting opportunity, so too is the chance to capture both Minccino and Darumaka.

POKÉMON GO: Lunar New Year Event 2020 release time

How to get Minccino in Pokémon Go

Players will be able to get Minccino for the first time ever during the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event 2020.

A Minccino Limited Research task will increase your odds of capturing the Chinchilla Pokémon between 14:00 and 17:00 on February 2nd. This open-window is specific to your local time zone.

Minccino will be hatching more frequently from 5km Eggs during the specified time period, but the Pokémon will continue to be available afterwards. Niantic has also shared that it will be able to evolve into Cinccino and that there will be a Shiny variant available, too.

This Research Task is in celebration of the Year of the Rat and it will include frequent appearances from Pokémon which fit this theme.

These Pokémon include:

Rattata

Raticate

Pikachu

Sandshrew

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Sentret

Marill

Zigzagoon

Plusle

Minun

Bidoof

Patrat

Happy Lunar New Year!



In addition to spotlighting various red Pokémon in the wild, Pokémon GO will be celebrating the Year of the Rat with a Limited Research event. pic.twitter.com/dOb4WQKmIM — Pokémon Go Chicago Squad (@pogochisquad) January 21, 2020

How to get Darumaka in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go players will be able to get Darumaka during the Lunar New Year Event 2020.

As announced by Niantic, the Zen Charm Pokémon will be hatching from 7km Eggs. Other red Pokémon such as Shuckle and Foongus will be obtainable, too.

In addition to hatching Darumaka, the Lunar New Year Event 2020 will also provide players with the opportunity to encounter a Shiny Gyarados in the wild.

Red Pokémon will be frequently appearing in the wild with the following named by Niantic:

Charmeleon

Vulpix

Parasect

Voltorb

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Slugma

Wurmple

Corphish

Kricketot

Foongus

The Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event 2020 starts on January 24th.