The release time for the upcoming Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event for 2020.

Niantic has announced some real-world events for Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite. But, before these exciting occasions come about, Pokétrainers have a Lunar New Year Event for the first month of 2020 to look forward to. Here you'll discover its release time.

In addition to announcing real-world events for their two most popular mobile properties, Niantic has also shared that the February community day for Pokémon Go will be decided by votes from the community. You'll be able to start voting on February 1st by completing a special research task and the optional Pokémon will be between Vulpix, Rhyhorn, Dratini and Machop.

However, before this day of voting rolls around, the Lunar New Year Event 2020 will have already begun.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event 2020 release time

The release time for the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event 2020 is 21:00 GMT on January 24th.

As for elsewhere, the event will commence on the same date but at 13:00 PST and 16:00 EST.

Niantic's Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event will culminate on February 3rd at the respective start times.

If you're a fan of Manchester United or have a particular fascination with the colour red, then you'll be happy to hear that the festivity will increase your odds for capturing Pokémon of said colour.

The lunar new year event has been revealed and will bring 2 new Pokémon: #Minccino & #Darumaka ️

Expect a lot of red Pokémon in the wild and even the possibility to encounter a wild #ShinyGyarados!

Lucky friends & lucky Pokémon chances are increased too! ✨#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/mOf2c8JzUW — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) January 21, 2020

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event 2020 adds Minccino

The headline addition to the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Event 2020 is the first-time addition of Minccino.

This Pokémon will have increased odds for capturing on February 2nd between 14:00 and 17:00. Niantic's open-window will be relevant to your local time zone.

While a regular Maccino would be neat to catch, there's also the possibility for you to capture a Shiny.

In addition to being able to enslave Minccino during the Limited Research event, the Lunar New Year festivity will also have you more frequently encountering Pokémon that are red.

This will include the following Pokémon (via Niantic):

Charmeleon

Vulpix

Parasect

Voltorb

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Slugma

Wurmple

Corphish

Kricketot

Foongus

As well as the above Pokémon, you'll also have increased odds for capturing a Shiny Gyarados.