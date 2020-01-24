'Please say this is false': Some West Ham fans react to latest Sky transfer update

West Ham United are said to be interested in Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, as David Moyes hunts additions.

West Ham United fans are not exactly over the moon after links with Serhou Guirassy.

Sky Sports claim that West Ham are now in talks for the Amiens striker, as they look to strengthen their attack before deadline day.

West Ham are looking to take the striker on a loan with a view to a permanent deal.

However, some Hammers fans doubt whether Guirassy has the quality required to actually improve them.

Just what we need another striker who don’t score — Lee Crane (@LeeCrane1) January 24, 2020

Four goals in French football by the end of Jan? Amazed the big boys are all over him with that record! — Roy Beadle (@jackiancorey) January 24, 2020

More and more ridiculous ‍♂️ — jack hammer (@HammerMogn1) January 24, 2020

@ExWHUemployee please say this is false — Tyler Jones (@Tylerrjones16) January 24, 2020

Let’s hope this Guirassy is another Sakho. Can’t see it personally. If anything this seems desperate but fingers crossed. — Nick whufc Battey (@battey12) January 24, 2020

If the best we can get is Serhou Guirassy on loan, Im literally done. #WestHamUtd — Katherine Connolly (@KattConn) January 24, 2020

Guirassy only has four goals to his name in France this term, so he has not exactly been prolific.

With West Ham looking for a goalscorer to fire them away from the drop, it is understandable why there are some reservations over the links from supporters of the London club.

West Ham may need a striker this month though, as Sebastian Haller has failed to find the net with any regularity this term.

West Ham are currently sat in 17th place in the Premier League table, with only goal difference separating them from the drop zone.