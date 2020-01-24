Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Please say this is false': Some West Ham fans react to latest Sky transfer update

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-...
West Ham United are said to be interested in Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, as David Moyes hunts additions.

Sehrou Guirassy of Amiens celebrates his goal during the Ligue 1 match between Amiens SC and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade de La Licorne on October 4, 2019 in Amiens, France.

West Ham United fans are not exactly over the moon after links with Serhou Guirassy.

Sky Sports claim that West Ham are now in talks for the Amiens striker, as they look to strengthen their attack before deadline day.

 

West Ham are looking to take the striker on a loan with a view to a permanent deal.

However, some Hammers fans doubt whether Guirassy has the quality required to actually improve them.

Guirassy only has four goals to his name in France this term, so he has not exactly been prolific.

With West Ham looking for a goalscorer to fire them away from the drop, it is understandable why there are some reservations over the links from supporters of the London club.

West Ham may need a striker this month though, as Sebastian Haller has failed to find the net with any regularity this term.

West Ham are currently sat in 17th place in the Premier League table, with only goal difference separating them from the drop zone.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

