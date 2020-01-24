Quick links

Player's dad explains why reported Rangers target has rejected interest

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had been tipped to bring the striker to Ibrox.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January...

The father of a reported Rangers target who 'rejected interest from a number of top-flight clubs' has explained his reason for doing so.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers were strongly linked with a move for Tyrese Campbell as he entered the final six months of his contract.

And The Daily Record reported as recently as Thursday that Campbell would favour Rangers over Celtic if he was to head north of the border.

 

However, it was announced on Friday that the 20-year-old striker has committed his future to his current employers, Stoke City, at the expense of rival suitors. 

 

Posting on Twitter afterwards, Campbell's dad, Kevin, explained:

 

Campbell Snr was a striker himself, representing Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Everton, among others across a near-20-year playing career.

8 May 1999: Kevin Campbell of Everton celebrates one of his three goals in the FA Carling Premiership match against West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Everton won 6-0....

It was claimed that Rangers could have landed the former Manchester City kid for as little as £400,000 at the end of the season.

Rangers will once again be braced for summer interest in the Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos, though the Gers boss Steven Gerrard today hinted at positive news regarding an extension to Jermain Defoe's deal.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

