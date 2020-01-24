Player's dad explains why reported Rangers target has rejected interest

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had been tipped to bring the striker to Ibrox.

The father of a reported Rangers target who 'rejected interest from a number of top-flight clubs' has explained his reason for doing so.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers were strongly linked with a move for Tyrese Campbell as he entered the final six months of his contract.

And The Daily Record reported as recently as Thursday that Campbell would favour Rangers over Celtic if he was to head north of the border.

However, it was announced on Friday that the 20-year-old striker has committed his future to his current employers, Stoke City, at the expense of rival suitors.

Read more about @TyreseKCampbell's new contract over on https://t.co/Bi5Wu6Zn1b.#SCFC ⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 24, 2020

Posting on Twitter afterwards, Campbell's dad, Kevin, explained:

This manager is truly a class act an and the main reason @TyreseKCampbell is committing to @stokecity . ⭐️https://t.co/iXrcO5voF3 — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) January 24, 2020

Campbell Snr was a striker himself, representing Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Everton, among others across a near-20-year playing career.

It was claimed that Rangers could have landed the former Manchester City kid for as little as £400,000 at the end of the season.

Rangers will once again be braced for summer interest in the Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos, though the Gers boss Steven Gerrard today hinted at positive news regarding an extension to Jermain Defoe's deal.