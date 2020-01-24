Player says Tottenham Hotspur fans wrong about one teammate

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has been linked with Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has told The Guardian that his teammate Christian Eriksen did not deserve the jeers that he got from the fans in midweek.

The Denmark international attacking midfielder was jeered by some Tottenham supporters during the win against Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Dier, who can also operate as a defender, has praised Eriksen, and believes that the 27-year-old deserves respect and not boos for his contribution to the club since he joined them in 2013.

Dier told The Guardian about Eriksen: “There is nothing negative you could say about Christian. I have been here almost as long as he has and he has always handled himself in the best way.

“He has always been one of the most professional players I have known and one of the best players at Tottenham on the most consistent basis.

“When you look, he has probably played the most games in that period … whatever he has done, he has done with the best intentions. So he does not deserve that from anyone.”

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Eriksen is not playing well at the moment, and speculation is also rife on his future, with the Denmark international out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports, the former Ajax star has told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy he wants to join Italian giants Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

Inter are pushing hard to sign the 27-year-old, according to the report, which has also claimed that Spanish and European giants Barcelona have made an enquiry about him.

According to WhoScored, Eriksen has scored two goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in five Champions League games for Spurs so far this season.