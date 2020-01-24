Piatek's father comments on his son's future amid reported Tottenham interest

The Pole wants to leave Milan this month according to his father.

Krzysztof Piatek's father Władysław has spoke to Polish outlet ​Sportowe Fakty about his son's future amid rumours about a move to the Premier League.

Calcio Mercato claimed two days ago that English sides Aston Villa, Tottenham, West Ham and even Newcastle United were all monitoring his situation at Milan with a view of signing him this month.

Piatek scored 30 times in all competitions last season and was touted by many to bring Milan back to greatness. However, things have gone downhill since that start of this campaign and the Rossoneri would prefer to move him on in this window.

The 24-year-old's father spoke about his son's struggles at Milan and confirmed that Piatek's first preference is a move to the Premier League.

He said: "Krzysztof wants to define himself. He certainly does not agree with the role of the substitute. He wants to play so he can be in shape for the Euros, so he must perform regularly. He is willing to change club. He is most interested in the English league.

"It seems to me that Krzysztof is already mentally focused on leaving. Of course, if nobody puts out the money, it may turn out that Krzysztof will not go anywhere, but for English clubs, €30million (£25.2 million) is not much."

Almost all the clubs in the Premier League are capable of forking out the £25 million that Milan are expecting for their number nine. Spurs, desperately in need of a new striker after Harry Kane's injury, could do with someone like Piatek to give them that push in the next four months.

Aston Villa are unlikely to continue their pursuit of the Pole after confirming the signing of Mbwana Samatta this week. West Ham and Newcastle could do with some competition for Haller and Joelinton respectively but if Spurs put the money on the table, they should be favourites to land him this month.