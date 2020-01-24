Our View: Club’s reported response to Tottenham Hotspur’s bid for £55m player understandable

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Luka Jovic of Real Madrid.

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham have made an offer for the 22-year-old striker.

Spurs need to sign a striker this month due to the injury to England international Harry Kane, and it seems that the North London outfit are targeting the Serbia international.

However, according to El Desmarque, Madrid have turned down Spurs’ offer to sign the striker on loan.

While it will be a disappointment for Tottenham, Madrid’s stance on Jovic is understandable given how highly rated he is, despite his struggles this season.

Earlier this month, Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane told Goal.com: “Jovic is an obvious option. He is the future. He has to be calm. He is learning.

"He's a boy who wants to learn a lot. He's very good. He'll get a lot of goals. We've backed him and you have to be calm with him.”

The Serbia international joined Madrid from Benfica only in the summer of 2019 for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth €65 million (£54.81m), and it was always going to take him time to settle in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to WhoScored, Jovic has made four starts and nine substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, and he has also played 105 minutes in the Champions League.

Madrid did not splash the cash on the 22-year-old in the summer of 2019 to send him out on loan in the middle of the season, and with Los Blancos aiming to win La Liga and the Champions League this campaign, they will need a big squad.