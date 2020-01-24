Quick links

Our view: Could Leeds United be in for £15m French striker?

John Verrall
Jean-Kevin Augustin of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the DFB Cup first round match between Viktoria Koeln and RB Leipzig at Sportpark Hoehenberg on...
Jean-Kevin Augustin could offer a lot of the qualities that Leeds United are looking for in a new striker.

Leipzig's French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin celebrates after scoring the 4-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg in Leipzig, eastern...

According to the Telegraph, clubs at the top of the Championship are interested in RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kévin Augustin, who could be a good fit for Leeds United.

Augustin has spent this season out on loan at Monaco, but he has failed to make much of an impact and his loan could be cut short early.

A host of clubs at the top of the Championship are said to be ready to move if Augustin is sent back to Leipzig, and Leeds could well be among them.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are definitely on the hunt for a forward, following the early termination of Eddie Nketiah’s spell at Elland Road.

 

Leeds are unable to spend a huge amount on a player this month, so a loan deal could well suit the Whites.

And Augustin would have to be an appealing signing for Bielsa, despite his struggles for goals this campaign.

The 22-year-old striker has previously shown real signs of promise at Leipzig, where he has scored 12 goals in 42 games in Germany’s top division.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Red Bull Leipzig during the Pre-season Friendly match between Red Bull Leipzig v Galatasaray SK at Stadion Tivoli on July 19, 2019 in Innsbruck, Austria

Augustin is quick, but he also possesses a great deal of skill, and would provide strong competition for Patrick Bamford if he was to join.

There was once talk of Augustin being worth £15 million (Sky Sports), which shows just how highly he is regarded.

And if clubs from the Championship are interested, then Leeds look a likely candidate to be one of the teams trying to do a deal.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

