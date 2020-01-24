No, TikTok is not shutting down on January 25 - internet rumours busted!

It feels like April Fool's Day on the internet now, as streams of pranks, hoaxes and rumours just won't stop pouring out.

First it began with rumours on TikTok that some of the internet's biggest and best games would be shutting in 2020: Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite.

Then came the rise of the TikTok prank, where viral trends (such as 'S5 filter') pranked users into doing some pretty dumb stuff... and foolishly here at HITC, we've fallen for some!

Now, things have been taken up a notch, as TikTok - where most of the pranking has been going down - was rumoured to be shutting down as well. But that's far from the truth, despite the fact there is some legitimacy behind the concerns.

NAME THAT TUNE: 'No I Know' song goes viral on TikTok

I'm crying because Tiktok is shutting down the 25th of January — Entifrk (@keiden_santiago) 3 January 2020

January 25th - AKA Internet Doomsday

Fake rumours began to emerge that TikTok would be shutting down on January 25th, 2020 as early as New Year's Day.

It is unknown exactly who originated this rumour, or why January 25th was chosen as TikTok's "doomsday," but there have been some ideas, mainly surrounding the US Army. Now if that doesn't sound like a conspiracy theory, we don't know what does!

To calm those overly concerned with the closure of TikTok, you needn't worry; TikTok is far from closure! With now over 1.5 billion downloads, TikTok is one of the most popular apps out there... it would be foolish to prematurely close.

TASTY TREATS: Check out the bizarre sweet-eating challenge on TikTok

So, where did the TikTok closure rumours come from?

In December 2019, the US Navy announced that they were banning their personnel from using the app amid fears of a cybersecurity breach.

As TikTok is a Chinese-owned company, the US Navy feared that the app represented a threat and have warned their servicemen or women that those caught using TikTok would be blocked from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI).

Sounds pretty serious to us!

So for all of those TikTok users who aren't military personnel, you can keep on making your 15 second videos like there's no tomorrow - literally.

SEE ALSO: How to get TikTok's blue eyes filter - don't fall for the S5 trick!