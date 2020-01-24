'Never thought I'd see the day': Some Villa fans react to training photo they've seen

Quick links

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has been out of action for two months.

Aston Villa fans are delighted to see Keinan Davis back in training, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Davis has missed the last two months for Villa, after picking up a hamstring injury.

The problem came at the worst possible time for Davis and Villa as he could have been in line for his big chance if he had been fit.

 

With Wesley out injured, Dean Smith has been looking for someone to step up and take a striking position, but he has had a real lack of options.

Wesley now returns at a point when Villa have just brought in Mbwana Samatta, which makes his task of breaking into Smith’s starting line-up look tough.

But Villa fans are still delighted to see that they now have competition for places up-front.

Villa are next in action against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, when Davis may well be hoping he is fit enough to feature.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

