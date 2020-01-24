'Never thought I'd see the day': Some Villa fans react to training photo they've seen

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has been out of action for two months.

Aston Villa fans are delighted to see Keinan Davis back in training, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Davis has missed the last two months for Villa, after picking up a hamstring injury.

The problem came at the worst possible time for Davis and Villa as he could have been in line for his big chance if he had been fit.

With Wesley out injured, Dean Smith has been looking for someone to step up and take a striking position, but he has had a real lack of options.

Wesley now returns at a point when Villa have just brought in Mbwana Samatta, which makes his task of breaking into Smith’s starting line-up look tough.

But Villa fans are still delighted to see that they now have competition for places up-front.

Very happy to see this. — Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) January 23, 2020

never thought i’d see the day tbh — catrin (@catrinedwards18) January 23, 2020

Really think he has lots to offer if the lad can have better luck with injuries — RicardoAV (@RichieLionel81) January 23, 2020

Good news. No strikers, then two come along at once. The boy needs a decent run without injury if he’s to fulfil his obvious potential #avfc — Mr Thompson (@mrthompson81) January 23, 2020

Finally, this will be like a new signing for him to be back — (@MoveItLikeAnwar) January 23, 2020

I’d definitely give him a run out on Tuesday — . (@Rick1874) January 23, 2020

Great to see you back big man keep injury free we need you for the big push to the end of the season UTV — steve swindell (@planetkipper) January 23, 2020

Villa are next in action against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, when Davis may well be hoping he is fit enough to feature.