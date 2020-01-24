BBC pundit claims highly-rated Wolves player is on radar of 'a lot of clubs'

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers put in a great display last night as Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored once again.

BBC Sport pundit Clinton Morrison has waxed lyrical about Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez and suggested "a lot of clubs" are looking at him.

Wolves welcomed Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool to Molineux on Thursday night and, for the second time in a month, gave Jurgen Klopp's charges a serious scare.

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges fell behind to Jordan Henderson's eighth-minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner but Wolves fought back and drew level on 54 minutes.

The hosts had enjoyed a period of pressure against Liverpool as Jimenez played in Traore down the right, who raced past Andy Robertson before crossing for the Mexico star to deftly glance home inside the far post.

Aside from his goal, Jimenez's hold-up play and passing was superb during the game, and although Liverpool had just enough to pick up the win, plaudits came the way of the old gold and their top marksman mid and post-match.

"Proper centre forward play," Morrison told BBC Sport after Jimenez's goal. "The crowd were shouting for Raul Jimenez to play it to Adama Traore. His feet were quick as he went past Andy Robertson.

"Traore then picks out a great ball. I said Wolves had to get numbers in the box and they have. I rate Jimenez highly. Great goal. It's got to be a great header to beat Alisson. It's a fantastic header. You can see why a lot of clubs are looking at Jimenez. He's one of the best in the Premier League."

BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Paul Ince have previously claimed that Jimenez, a £30million signing from Benfica, should be the "first name" Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea look to sign in January (The Metro).