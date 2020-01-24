Missing Leeds talent flies to Spain hours before game - is another exit on cards?

Temenuzhkov signed a new contract at Leeds United early in the season but has barely been seen since.

The missing Leeds United Under-23s striker Kun Temenuzhkov appears to have flown to Barcelona - the day before Carlos Corberan's are due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Temenuzhkov signed a new contract at Leeds in late September, but last appeared for the U23s early the following month.

And his whereabouts have caused concern within the Whites fanbase.

Earlier this week, rumours circulated on Twitter that Temenuzhkov could be heading back to Spain, where he previously spent time in the Barcelona academy system, with the third-division side Lleida Esportiu.

These have yet to be verified, however.

But Temenuzhkov's presence in Barcelona, just a two-hour drive from Lleida, appears to fit.

And his use of a question mark in the following image, posted on his Instagram page late last night (Thursday), seems to suggest that something is afoot.

Missing Leeds U23s striker Kun Temenuzhkov appears to have flown to Barcelona last night - is transfer afoot? #lufc pic.twitter.com/mN2BXfLbKt — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 24, 2020

Temenuzhkov, a Bulgaria U21 international, signed for Leeds in the summer of 2017 and made his one and only first-team appearance against Queens Park Rangers in last season's FA Cup third round.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, the Leeds U23 players Guille Amor and Rafa Mujica are close to joining Spanish clubs.