Arsenal boss Arteta discloses what Aubameyang has told him about Barcelona speculation

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Barcelona.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told the club’s official website that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does not want to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Arteta has said that he has spoken to the Gabon international striker about his future amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is keen on a move to the Spanish giants and has already agreed a deal with the European powerhouse.

However, Arteta has said that the former Borussia Dortmund star wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta told Arsenal’s official website when asked about Aubameyang’s future: "As far as I know, a week ago after a game at home we were discussing that he said he was so happy and he didn’t agree with the things that were written in the media and he has his future here. That’s what I understand at the moment.”

Arsenal stay

Aubameyang is arguably the best and most consistent player in the current Arsenal team, and the Gunners simply cannot afford to lose him in the middle of the season.

The striker is the main goalscorer for the North London outfit, and with him in form, the Gunners certainly have a chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Saint-Etienne star has scored 14 goals in 22 Premier League matches so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 22 goals in the league.