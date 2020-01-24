Midfielder makes admission about £70m reported Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, as quoted on Goal.com.

Henderson has raved about Traore’s qualities, and believes that the former Aston Villa winger is difficult to play against.

The 29-year-old England international midfielder made the comments after the Reds’ win against Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, Traore took two shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 81.3%, won one header, took 42 touches, attempted six dribbles, and put in 10 crosses.

Goal.com quotes Henderson as saying about Traore: "[Traore] is very tough, strong, powerful, quick. He’s difficult to play against.”

Good signing for Liverpool?

According to 90min.com, Liverpool are interested in signing Traore, with Wolves valuing the former Barcelona youngster at £70 million.

It is very unlikely that the Wanderers will sell the 23-year-old in the January transfer window, but the Reds should make a move for him in the summer of 2020.

Traore has developed and progressed over the years, and he now creates chances, scores goals, is a consistent threat to defenders over the course of the 90 minutes, and puts in some very good crosses.